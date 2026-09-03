Roos men’s basketball to net $300K from 3-year JE Dunn jersey sponsorship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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JE Dunn Construction Company will pay $100,000 annually as part of a three-year agreement for “the exclusive placement” of the company’s logo on all Kansas City Roos men’s basketball jerseys.

The prominent Kansas City builders also receive four season tickets to each of UMKC’s five ticketed sports — men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer — plus a suite at one men’s and one women’s soccer game each season, per terms of the sponsorship agreement.

The Roos also guarantee at least four minutes of rotational ad time in signage during home games for the five ticketed sports plus daily rotating ad space at the Swinney Recreation Center.

Additional advertising — including signs at Durwood Soccer Stadium, linked logos on the UMKC website, commercials in the school’s livestreams, and on social media — is included in the agreement.

JE Dunn also receives sponsorship recognition for the Send-A-Roo program

KSHB 41 obtained the agreement through a Sunshine Law request.

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