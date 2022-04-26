UMKC hires Marvin Menzies as next head men's basketball coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri - Kansas City has hired Marvin Menzies as the next head men's basketball coach.

Menzies will follow coach Billy Donlon, who parted ways with the university after three seasons of coaching.

According to UMKC, Menzies comes with 30 years of college coaching experience and 12 years of head coaching experience. His most notable coaching stints took place at New Mexico State and the University of Nevada - Las Vegas.

"Coach Menzies's body of work in college basketball has been noteworthy, particularly in the areas of program academic success, player development, recruiting and establishing championship-level culture and standards," UMKC Vice-Chancellor and Director of Athletics, Dr. Brandon Martin said in a statement. "His postseason appearances and success are laudable and I hope to duplicate them in Kansas City. Coach Menzies will undoubtedly contribute to our mantra of comprehensive excellence."

Menzies is coming to Kansas City from an associated head coach job at Grand Canyon University, where he was for the 2019-20 season.

"I am beyond excited to take over the helm for the Roos. I've been patiently looking for the right opportunity to give back to the game I love!" Menzies said in a statement. "We can't wait to get started and get a chance to meet all the fans, alumni, faculty, students, and faithful supporters! Kansas City is clearly a special place with a rich athletic pride and commitment. My staff and I will work relentlessly to bring conference championships to Kansas City. I'm looking forward to taking Kansas City basketball to the NCAA Tournament."

The Menzies hire is just the latest shakeup in Roos basketball staffing.