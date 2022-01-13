Watch
Union Station brings back popular Chiefs Kingdom sign

Jonathan Goede/KSHB-TV
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 16:17:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The playoff runs over the last three seasons have coincided with one of Kansas City’s newest traditions: getting a dose of Chiefs fever at Union Station.

This week, crews finished the installation of the Chiefs Kingdom lighted sign at Union Station’s main space. The lighted sign has been a popular place for fans and families to take a photo.

On the exterior, crews worked to put up giant banners on the front facade of Union Station.

The displays are part of a city-wide effort to paint the city red ahead of Sunday’s AFC Wildcard Playoff game agains the Pittsburg Steelers at 7:15 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans can watch the game on KSHB 41.

