Union Station brings back popular Chiefs Kingdom sign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The playoff runs over the last three seasons have coincided with one of Kansas City’s newest traditions: getting a dose of Chiefs fever at Union Station.

This week, crews finished the installation of the Chiefs Kingdom lighted sign at Union Station’s main space. The lighted sign has been a popular place for fans and families to take a photo.

On the exterior, crews worked to put up giant banners on the front facade of Union Station.

KC Wolf gets a Birdseye view of the Chiefs banners at Union Station. ⁦@KSHB41⁩ pic.twitter.com/Z9UUtmck7l — Jonathan goede (@jgkshb) January 13, 2022

The displays are part of a city-wide effort to paint the city red ahead of Sunday’s AFC Wildcard Playoff game agains the Pittsburg Steelers at 7:15 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

