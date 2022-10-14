Watch Now
US women’s soccer national team head coach named Chiefs drum honoree

Fernando Llano/AP
United States' coach, Vlatko Andonovski celebrates with his players after winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Posted at 10:16 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 11:16:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' pick for Sunday’s drum honoree knows a thing or two about football.

Or at least what Americans call soccer.

To get Chiefs Kingdom fired up for Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Vlatko Andonovski, head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, will bang the drum.

Making it out to the game won’t require too long a drive for Andonovski, who calls Kansas City home. The USWNT was most recently in Kansas City for an international friendly last month, hosting Nigeria at Children’s Mercy Park.

Joining Andonovski for the pregame entertainment are four combat helicopters from Fort Riley near Manhattan, Kansas. The national anthem will be performed by Grace Kinstler.

Here’s a look at key times before the Chiefs-Bills kickoff:

  • 11 a.m. - Parking gates open
  • 11:30 a.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens
  • 1 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open
  • 1:30 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open
  • 2:25 p.m. - Team warm-ups begin
  • 3:14 p.m. - Bills team introduction
  • 3:16 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction
  • 3:19 p.m. - National anthem
  • 3:23 p.m. - Coin toss
  • 3:25 p.m. - Kickoff

Sunday’s game is set to air on CBS, with the network’s lead crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

