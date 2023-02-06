'Usually it's Meek Mill': Patrick Mahomes talks pregame music, more ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rapper Meek Mill won't be included in Patrick Mahomes' pregame playlist before Super Bowl LVII.

In a one-on-one interview with KSHB 41, Mahomes talked pregame music, food and his game-day attire, among other things ahead of the big game.

Mahomes is usually a loyal Meek Mill listener, but that won't be the case come Sunday.

The reason? Meek Mill is a Philadelphia native and a die hard Eagles fan.

He was even in attendance for the Eagles NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

"Usually, it's Meek Mill," Mahomes said. "But I don't know if I can use Meek Mill now cause we're playing the Eagles, so maybe i'll have to throw in a little bit of a change up in there."

Mahomes also talked about his pregame choice of food, which includes eggs, steak and some sort of potato like hash browns.

Though he wouldn't offer specifics, Mahomes said he's weighing a couple options for a game-day suit. He's down to three options.

"I got a guy out of Nashville named Steven Richards who sends them to me," Mahomes said. "I got a blue one, a grey one and a red one — I don't know which one I'm going to wear."

Lastly, Mahomes weighed in on the historical matchup against Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts.

When the pair square off, it'll be the first time two starting Black quarterbacks face off in a Super Bowl.

"As I've been in the NFL, I've learned more about the Black quarterback and how much trouble they've had of being on this stage even though they had the talent," Mahomes said. "We'll be on the world stage and showing how the Black quarterback has success in the NFL."

