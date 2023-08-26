‘Very amazing, a dream come true’: Chiefs DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah makes Arrowhead debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit native and former Kansas State star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah lived a dream Saturday afternoon, taking the field at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time — and in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform no less.

He had one tackle, which went for a loss, and added what he hopes will be the first of many quarterback hits at his hometown stadium during a 33-32 win against Cleveland to close the preseason.

“It was very amazing, a dream come true,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “Obviously, a lot of kids have that dream of playing at Arrowhead. I’m one of them who’s successfully living that moment right now.”

Kansas City needs Anudike-Uzomah — a first-round pick in April’s draft, which took place outside Union Station — to play well from Week 1 to bolster a pass rush that may be without Chris Jones, who continues his contract holdout, and will be without Charles Omenihu for the first six weeks.

The Chiefs also lost Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap off last year’s Super Bowl championship team.

“My advice to him would be to prepare,” Omenihu said. “It’s all about preparation to be at the highest level on Sunday. But it’s a mental thing, not just a physical thing. I’ve talked with him, I’ve had conversations and he understands.”

He confirmed the message has been received.

“I can't take this for granted, so I’ve got to work as hard as I can each and every day so I can put on my best performance,” Anudike-Uzomah said.

Things get more real in 12 days when Anudike-Uzomah and the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs host Detroit in the NFL opener on Thursday, Sept. 7, but there’s one thing he vowed not to be for his official pro debut.

“Don’t even say nervous,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “I’m just going to play. I’m going to play against the Lions. I’m not going to be nervous. This is what I want to do, so why would I be nervous?”

When asked if he was ready, he said, “I am,” and stifled a smile.

