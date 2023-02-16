VIDEO: Chiefs Kingdom Parade highlights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom turned out Wednesday to celebrate alongside the Kansas City Chiefs after the team’s Super Bowl LVI win.

Players and coaches boarded double-decker busses near 3rd and Grand Boulevard and steered south through downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

It didn’t take long for players to ditch the bus and walk alongside fans gathered on the sidewalk for high fives, selfies and autographs.

KSHB 41 News was inside the ropes capturing the players and fans in celebration.