Watch Now
Sports

Actions

VIDEO: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes works on bag of tricks at training camp

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some practice Sunday on perfecting his bag of tricks.
2022 Training Camp Patrick Mahomes Behind The Back.jpg
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 15:33:26-04

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some practice Sunday on perfecting his bag of tricks.

Mahomes is already known for using no-look passes, dropping down to side-arm and even using his left hand to throw off defenders and complete a pass.

During the third day of training camp and the second day of workouts at Missouri Western State University, Mahomes displayed another weapon:

The behind-the-back pass.

KSHB 41 Sports’ Aaron Ladd captured the look from the media zone at training camp.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock