VIDEO: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes works on bag of tricks at training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some practice Sunday on perfecting his bag of tricks.

Mahomes is already known for using no-look passes, dropping down to side-arm and even using his left hand to throw off defenders and complete a pass.

During the third day of training camp and the second day of workouts at Missouri Western State University, Mahomes displayed another weapon:

The behind-the-back pass.

KSHB 41 Sports’ Aaron Ladd captured the look from the media zone at training camp.

