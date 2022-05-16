Visitation, funeral services announced for Larry Holley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrangements have been made for former William Jewell College men’s basketball coach Larry Holley’s funeral.

Holley died unexpectedly May 12 .

During a 48-year career as head men’s basketball coach, including 40 seasons at Jewell, he amassed the 10th most victories (919) among all men’s college basketball coaches at any level.

There will be a public visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. Missouri 291 in Liberty. The chapel is located near Interstate 35 and 291.

There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday at John Gano Chapel on the William Jewell campus followed by a private burial service for family at Glenridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Holley’s name to the Cardinals men’s basketball program at Jewell, which is located at 500 College Hill in Liberty.

Well-wishers also are invited to share a message with the family on Park Lawn Funeral Home’s online guest book .

Holley, a 1967 graduate of Jewell, coached at Harrisburg (Missouri) High School, Central Methodist and Northwest Missouri State before returning to his alma mater in 1978, where he coached the men’s basketball team until his retirement after the 2018-19 season.

During 40 seasons with the Cardinals, Holley’s teams went 832-460, including 25 20-win seasons and 11 Heart of America Athletic Conference championships.

Holley — a native of Jameson, Missouri — also was well known for his winter holiday basketball tournament for high school teams and conducting or appearing at youth basketball camps throughout the region.