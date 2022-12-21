Warming centers will be available to Chiefs fans braving temps for Christmas Eve game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Warming centers will be available for Kansas City Chiefs fans braving the cold for the team's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

At kickoff, fans will experience a 8-degree weather along with a -2 wind chill, which would be one of the coldest games in history at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team announced Wednesday warming centers will be available both inside and outside of the stadium for the game.

Outside of the stadium, red warming trailers will be available near parking gates 3, 4, 5 and 6, as well as inside lots B, C, D F and G.

Inside of the stadium, nine warming stations will be located on the bottom of each four field level spirals.

Fans can also access them at the Jim Beam and Crown Royal bars on the Upper Level of the stadium and near the Red zones on the east and west side of the Upper Level.

The season ticket member kickoff countdown tent, located on the Plaza Level near Gate G, will also turn into a warming zone at kickoff for all fans.

The Chiefs kicks off against the Seattle Seahawks at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

