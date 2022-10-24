'We ain’t having that': New-look Kansas City Roos women’s hoops picked 6th in preseason poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri - Kansas City women’s basketball team is eager to prove themselves entering the 2022-23 season.

“I see the South Dakota's, they run it, but like we ain’t having that,” said E'Lease Stafford, a graduate transfer guard/forward.

Despite winning 23 games and earning a WNIT berth last season, preseason pollsters picked the Roos to finish sixth in the Summit League.

“We’re gonna show them," Stafford said. "We're gonna be top two."

First-year head coach Dionnah Jackson-Durrett brings a unique brand of high-intensity defense with her to the Swinney Center.

“Yes, our goal is to win a championship,” Jackson-Durrett said. "It doesn't go without saying like you need to say that every day. You need to practice those habits to build to getting that championship behavior."

Kansas City earned 388 total points from voters, finishing in front of Western Illinois, Denver, St. Thomas and Omaha.

Back-to-back regular season champion South Dakota State, was selected to finish in the top spot for the third-straight year.

