KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, Big 12 Media Day kicked off in Dallas, Texas.

Newly appointed commissioner Brett Yormark addressed the media, saying the conference is open for business.

"We will leave no stone unturned to drive value for the conference," he said.

Yormark's comments came after conference expansion has taken over the headlines in college athletics this past month.

One year after Oklahoma and Texas we're approved to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, USC and UCLA announced they'll be leaving the Pac 12 for the Big 10.

Now, the race for the third most powerful conference among the Power fives is in full force.

The Big 12, ACC and Pac 12 are all feeling the heat as a result.

In response, Yormark said Wednesday morning that the Big 12 is open to expansion in hopes of securing that number three spot.

Just two weeks ago, reports began to emerge suggesting that up to six Pac 12 schools were in serious conversations about potentially moving from the Pac to the Big 12.

When asked about the possibility of adding West Coast teams to the conference, Yormark stated, “We are exploring all options and we are open for business. I think it’s fair to say I’ve received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest.”

It's safe to say there is plenty on Yormark's plate this coming year, but nothing the new commissioner says he can't handle.

"My career path has often found me in the underdog position, although it has inspired me to do the unexpected," he said.

