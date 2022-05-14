Watch
‘We got to run that back’: Chiefs safety circling 2 matchups on 2022 schedule

Thornhill admits he’s out for revenge this season
Posted at 5:53 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 18:53:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 regular season schedule is out, players are reacting to the draw.

KC’s first eight games of the season are all against teams who secured winning records in 2021, which is the first time in league history a team will open the season in such a fashion.

“I'm looking forward to every single one,” safety Juan Thornhill said Friday evening.

The fourth-year defensive back spoke with reporters at the team’s annual Ambassador Gala, with proceeds benefiting 25 Kansas City-area charities including Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“I got two that I’m really ready for ... and that’s Buffalo and then the Bengals,” Thornhill said. “Buffalo because I don't like how they did our defense. They got to put up a lot of numbers, and I didn't like that."

Josh Allen and the Bills offense enjoyed plenty of success in the second half of the AFC Divisional Round, tallying 246 yards and three touchdowns against Thornhill’s unit in the second half.

“And then with the Bengals, they beat us in the AFC Championship. We got to run that back,” Thornhill said.

With revenge on the mind, Kansas City replenished Thornhill’s safety room with a blend of new faces to mix with existing talent.

“We're all really young,” Thornhill said of his new teammates. “We're focusing on building a relationship. So we've been all hanging out, like chopping it up a little bit, just trying to create that bond. It's gonna be a lot of fun being able to play with some new guys.”

Kansas City on the Clock