‘We were never broken’: Kansas City Chiefs regaining confidence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t look now but the Kansas City Chiefs are red hot.

Winners of their last four games, Patrick Mahomes and company will ride into their bye week with a renewed confidence and with postseason aspirations coming near.

“Everything is right in front of us,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters after the teams 19-9 home win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Arrowhead played the 'I think i got my swagger back' video followed by Swag Surf. #Chiefs sideline is having fun — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 22, 2021

Though the offense sputtered for most of the game, it was Kansas City’s defense that once again stole the show, sacking Dak Prescott 5 times en route to the win.

“There’s still a long way to go,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, I knew we were never broken as a team.”

Mahomes addressed the team’s early season bumps, which landed them at a 3-4 record before their current win streak.

“We have too many good players, too many special guys on this team that go through the process, even when there are bad times or good times,” Mahomes said.

Bolstered by strong defensive play, Kansas City has seemingly regained its championship swagger, adopting the moniker after a Week 10 blowout against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think I got my swagger back,” Travis Kelce said after the win.

“They’ve had to work for this,” head coach Andy Reid said of his team’s turnaround.

“I think when you have to really work for something and bear down, I think you enjoy it a little bit more,” Reid said.

The Chiefs will get to enjoy the fruits of their labor this week with a break.