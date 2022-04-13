Watch
Wednesday’s KC Royals at Cardinals game postponed

Busch Stadium
Rain falls over Busch Stadium as Game 5 of the National League Championship Series between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals is postponed because of inclement weather, Monday, Oct. 16, 2006, in St. Louis. Game 5 was rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17.(AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 10:26:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather system that brought rain to Kansas City overnight is now causing problems in St. Louis.

Wednesday afternoon’s Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals game, which was set to be played at 12:15 p.m., has been postponed due to poor weather conditions.

The teams will make up the game at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, May 2 in St. Louis. The date was previously an off-day for the Royals.

After playing in St. Louis on May 2, the two teams will head to Kansas City, where they’ll play a two-game series at Kauffman Stadium on May 3-4.

The Cardinals took the first of four games between the two teams this season on Tuesday night, holding off the Royals 6-5.

