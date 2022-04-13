Wednesday’s KC Royals at Cardinals game postponed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather system that brought rain to Kansas City overnight is now causing problems in St. Louis.

Wednesday afternoon’s Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals game, which was set to be played at 12:15 p.m., has been postponed due to poor weather conditions.

The teams will make up the game at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, May 2 in St. Louis. The date was previously an off-day for the Royals.

After playing in St. Louis on May 2, the two teams will head to Kansas City, where they’ll play a two-game series at Kauffman Stadium on May 3-4.

The Cardinals took the first of four games between the two teams this season on Tuesday night, holding off the Royals 6-5.

—