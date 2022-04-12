Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Kansas, Missouri

0412 thunderstorm warning counties
A thunderstorm warning has been issued through 1 a.m. in areas of Kansas and Missouri.
0421 severe storm watch
Posted at 6:32 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 20:35:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update, 7:22 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Washington and Cloud Counties in Kansas through 8:00 p.m.

Update, 7:05 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Buchanan County, as well as additional counties in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas through 1 a.m.

In Missouri, Andrew, Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and worth counties are also under the watch.

Atchinson, Brown and Doniphan counties are under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Kansas.

Original Story, 6:32 p.m. | With the entire Kansas City area under a Wind Advisory until Wednesday morning, some residents are already feeling its impact.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis reported the high winds ripped the roof off of a trailer in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Other residents in the Kansas City area also experienced outages. As of 6:27 p.m., Evergy reported 111 outages.

A spokesperson for Evergy confirmed many of the outages were due to the high winds.

For the latest updates on possible severe thunderstorms tonight, people can visit the KSHB 41 weather forecast story.

