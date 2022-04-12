Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update, 7:22 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Washington and Cloud Counties in Kansas through 8:00 p.m.

Update, 7:05 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Buchanan County, as well as additional counties in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas through 1 a.m.

In Missouri, Andrew, Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and worth counties are also under the watch.

Atchinson, Brown and Doniphan counties are under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Kansas.

Original Story, 6:32 p.m. | With the entire Kansas City area under a Wind Advisory until Wednesday morning, some residents are already feeling its impact.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis reported the high winds ripped the roof off of a trailer in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Wow. Super high winds out here in Bonner Springs. The roof of this trailer blew right off. The driver told me he thought it was going to flip. The chain broke in the tow hitch. Thankfully everyone’s okay. 170/Linwood pic.twitter.com/jmqToJHlzB — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) April 12, 2022

Other residents in the Kansas City area also experienced outages. As of 6:27 p.m., Evergy reported 111 outages .

A spokesperson for Evergy confirmed many of the outages were due to the high winds.