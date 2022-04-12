Severe thunderstorms develop tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A very windy and warm Tuesday ahead with highs reaching the low 80s

Severe thunderstorms develop after 8pm, beginning in Nebraska and far northwestern Missouri

Storms race southeastward & approach KC by midnight; Damaging wind, large hail & an isolated tornado are all possible, especially for areas in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: It will be very windy, warm, and humid. A wind advisory goes into effect at noon as wind gusts could reach 45+ mph. There is no chance of rain until late in the evening. Wind: S 20-45 mph. High: 82°

Tuesday Night: Severe thunderstorms develop after 8pm & approach KC around midnight. The better chance of severe weather is west of I-35 with the threat of damaging wind, large hail & isolated tornado. The threat diminishes after 2am. Wind: N-NW 20-45 mph. Low: 46°

Wednesday: Staying mostly cloudy with a chance of showers during the morning. Turning colder with northwest winds. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 54°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Staying breezy. Wind: W 15-20 mph. Low: 33° High: 57°

