Wind advisory issued for Kansas City area Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from noon Tuesday until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Steady winds from the south at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected for portions of east-central and northeast Kansas as well as northwest and west-central Missouri.

That includes the entire Kansas City region and areas to the north in both Kansas and Missouri.

High winds could blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, which could result in some power outages.

Motorists, especially those driving high-profile vehicles, are urged to use extra caution on the roads.

Possibly severe thunderstorms are expected to develop over Nebraska and Iowa and push their way into the Kansas City region Tuesday night.