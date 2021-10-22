Week 7: Chiefs' defense preparing for Derrick Henry, Titans on the road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs know what's in store for them as they prepare for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Titans are coming off a big win on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills who defeated the Chiefs in Week 5. The Chiefs fell to Josh Allen and company 38-20 while the Titans pulled out a 34-31 win in prime-time.

Titans running back Derrick Henry was a big part of that win over the Bills, rushing for three touchdowns, including a 76-yard score.

This season, Henry has 783 yards from six games for an average of 130 yards per game.

"I know that power is speed times mass, so our little guys should run fast, and our big guys got to make sure they keep all that mass. He’s a challenge. No question. That’s the first thing we focused on day one," said Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs defensive coordinator.

Henry could be a problem for the Chiefs defense that ranks 28th in the league this season, allowing 799 rushing yards in six games.

“Now look, a lot of these guys have been in the league long enough. They get it," Spagnuolo said. "They understand that this is the guy that makes it go. This has got to be the main focus, population to the football. I can go through all the little things about teaching tackling, but I think our guys get it."

When the Chiefs and Titans met in the AFC Championship game, Henry came in averaging 5.9 yards per carry, but the Chiefs' defense cut that to 3.6 yards per carry.