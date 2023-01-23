Watch Now
Welcome to Kansas City; United Airlines adding nonstop flight for AFC Championship Game

Posted at 5:07 PM, Jan 23, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Need something from Cincinnati? Thanks to a last-minute schedule switch, Kansas Citians might be in luck.

United Airlines announced Monday that it’s adding a nonstop flight between Cincinnati and Kansas City International Airport this week to accommodate extra travel for the AFC Championship Game.

The game is a rematch from last year’s contest between the Bengals and the Chiefs.

United’s flight leaves Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 28 and returns on Monday, Jan. 30.

Prices for nonstop economy flights range from $1,587 to $2,722, while first-class tickets are from $2,317 to $3,212.

For Cincinnatians, they can at least bring some barbecue with them on the way home.

United offers a similar nonstop flight for San Francisco 49er fans looking to make the trek east for the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.

