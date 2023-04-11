What positions Chiefs most need to address in 2023 NFL Draft?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off a second Super Bowl title and third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs remain one of the favorites to win another NFL crown.

That’s because Patrick Mahomes remains the Chiefs’ quarterback, but there are some roster holes to fill with an eye toward 2023 — but also keeping in mind key free agents next season.

Kansas City filled the need at left tackle created with Orlando Brown Jr.’s departure for Cincinnati by signing former Jacksonville right tackle Jawaan Taylor with plans to have him switch sides.

Additional roster turnover — both this offseason and potentially next offseason — provides a window into the team’s biggest needs to keep the championship window open.

Key players lost in free agency (8): LT Orlando Brown Jr. (Cincinnati), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (New England), RT Andrew Wylie (Washington), RB Ronald Jones II (Dallas), FB Michael Burton (Denver), WR Mecole Hardman Jr. (New York Jets), S Juan Thornhill (Cleveland), DT Khalen Saunders (New Orleans)

Key 2024 free agents (4): DT Chris Jones, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L’Jarius Sneed

Here’s a look at other offseason moves based on Over the Cap’s free agency tracker:

Key players signed (5): LT Jawaan Taylor (Jacksonville), S Mike Edwards (Tampa Bay), LB Drue Tranquill (Los Angeles Chargers), DT Byron Cowart (Indianapolis), DE Charles Omenihu (San Francisco)

Key players re-signed (9): DT Derrick Nnadi, TE Blake Bell, S Deon Bush, TE Jody Fortson, P Tommy Townsend, DT Tershawn Wharton, RT Prince Tega Wanogho, QB Shance Buechele, G Nick Allegretti

Remaining free agents (6): DE Frank Clark, DE Carlos Dunlap, DT Brandon Williams, RB Jerick McKinnon, WR Justin Watson, LB Darius Harris

What then are the the Chiefs’ biggest needs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City? Glad you asked:

Defensive line

Four of the seven defensive linemen who logged at least 33% of Kansas City’s defensive snaps last season — Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Mike Danna and Derrick Nnadi — are under contract for next season.

Veteran defensive ends Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap remain unsigned, while defensive tackle Khalen Saunders has moved on to New Orleans.

The Charles Omenihu signing fills one gap and re-signing Tershawn Wharton, who missed last season with a torn ACL, fills another, but the Chiefs still need more young depth at end and tackle along the defensive line.

Regardless of what happens with Jones’ contract, which has one year remaining, Kansas City would be wise to keep investing up front on defense.

Wide receiver

Some of the production lost at wide receiver with the Smith-Schuster and Hardman departures could be replaced in-house.

Kadarius Toney wasn’t on the roster to start last season, while 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore will take on a bigger role.

A healthy Justyn Ross could be an intriguing camp storyline.

Still, more veteran help or another infusion of young talent via the draft may be needed on a unit that also includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling and newly signed veteran Richie James.

Toney has struggled to stay healthy and the Chiefs lost big-time speed at the position with the departures of Tyreek Hill and Hardman in recent years. Could the Chiefs be tempted by a speedster?

Valdes-Scantling’s production was in line with his four seasons in Green Bay, but he failed to emerge as the deep threat Kansas City may have sought — and may again in the draft.

Right tackle

Right tackle Lucas Niang has played more than seven snaps on offense once since early November 2021, but he’ll get the first crack at replacing Andrew Wylie, who secured the bag in Washington.

Prince Tega Wanogho re-signed, providing some tackle depth, but it gets thin on the edge of the offensive line beyond that.

Kansas City will bring in a developmental tackle or two for the offseason, but investing draft capital — maybe even a high pick — should be a priority.

Running back

Maybe Jerick McKinnon returns again. It feels like Kansas City has gotten the best of him in the last year and a half (especially in pass protection and red-zone touchdown production).

If he doesn’t return, the Chiefs need backfield help.

Seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco was a revelation last season, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire has proven to be injury-prone and is heading into a walk year.

La’Mical Perine is the only other running back currently on the roster, leaving the position as a sneaky need moving forward.

Safety

Juan Thornhill’s gone, but Kansas City still has Justin Reid and 2022 second-round pick Bryan Cook along with Deon Bush and former Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards.

The Chiefs are well positioned to absorb the loss of Thornhill, but could use a safety with elite range to supplement that group.

The fact that Edwards and Bush are only on one-year deals heightens the need at the safety spot.