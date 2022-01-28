'WHOOP' biomedical technology reveals Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes remains calm under pressure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to pressure.

"[I've] Been in some of these situations before now, I've played in some big games and had to make come comebacks and know I have the teammates to do it," Mahomes said after the team's thrilling win over Buffalo on Sunday.

The fourth-year starter proved just that in Sunday's overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

Will Ahmed is the CEO and founder of WHOOP, a technology that Mahomes uses to better his performance on the field during stressful situations.

"We were able to see just how crazy that Bills/Chiefs game was because Patrick was wearing his WHOOP actually up on his bicep during the game," Ahmed said.

WHOOP is known as a wearable technology that measures an athletes’ sleep, recovery and performance.

"I know what it takes to go out there and find a way to win and I think experience and preparation really helps you in those moments," Mahomes said.

The data WHOOP collects better prepares Mahomes for clutch moments like a 13-second comeback.

"What's interesting is that the times where he was in the least amounts of control, so when he was actually on the bench, we often saw his heart rate very elevated because he was feeling the pressure of the other team driving" Ahmed explained.

But once Mahomes took the field it was go time or as WHOOP calls it, "flow" time.

"He actually managed to have his heart rate come down, it's a sign of intense focus and intense training and an overall confidence that you're going to be able to execute," Ahmed said.

With a fourth trip to the AFC Championship on the line, Mahomes took the Chiefs 44 yards down the field in two plays, setting up the game tying field goal.

"And then boom he went out, heart rate jumps and he performs like we know he is capable of," Ahmed said.

The comeback kid regaining his throne, staying cool and helping the Chiefs secure the overtime victory over Buffalo and sending the Chiefs to the AFC Championship.

Kansas City takes on the Cincinnati Bengals at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowehead Stadium.