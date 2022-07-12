‘Why not play for one of the best’: Kansas JUCO star talks Alabama commitment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spurned by big time D-1 college football programs coming out of high school, Malik Benson is swinging for the fences out of junior college.

“Why not play for one of the best programs,” the top ranked JUCO receiver said Monday on zoom.

Donning a freshly printed Alabama Crimson Tide shirt, Benson grinned ear-to-ear talking about his next journey.

“I feel like I'd be selling myself short if I don’t go play for the best program,” he said.

Named the No. 1 ranked prospect in all of junior college football by 247sports.com, Benson scoured offers from all the top programs like Georgia, Oregon and LSU this time around.

“It was a blessing knowing that the hard work is paying off,” Benson said.

The rangy 6-foot-1 receiver headlines a star-studded Kansas City-area recruiting class.

The Oklahoma Sooners nabbed two of Missouri’s top-6 ranked players in NKC’s PJ Adebawore and Lee’s Summit North’s Cayden Green.

“A lot of people say, well, it's not Florida. It's not Texas,” Benson said. “Nah man, we can do it and we can prove that we can do it.”

