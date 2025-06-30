WNBA announces expansion franchises for Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The WNBA announced Monday it will expand to Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia over the next several years.

Monday’s announcement will give the league 18 teams by 2030.

Officials in Kansas City had put in a proposal to join the league. The proposal had the backing of the Long family, owners of the Kansas City Current, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. City officials had also expressed support for the bid.

“The demand for women’s basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia to the WNBA family,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Monday. “This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball.”

WNBA superstar and Iowa native Caitlin Clark had been among those vouching for WNBA expansion in Kansas City.

“I’ve said Kansas City would be a great spot for a team,” Clark said at the WIN for KC Women’s Sports Awards in February. “I’ve never actually played in this arena, but it’s a great spot, so I would love to play here. I think it would be a cool place to have games. So I think Kansas City would be a good city for it.”

The T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, was reportedly part of Kansas City’s proposal.

Last October, Patrick Mahomes spoke about putting together a proposal to land a WNBA team.

"Obviously, we want to get basketball to Kansas City in general," Mahomes said in October . "The WNBA and the success they had this last season and the last few seasons, it's kind of a no-brainer to get a WNBA team to Kansas City."

