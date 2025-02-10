Caitlin Clark on WNBA expansion: ‘Kansas City would be a great spot for a team’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For several months, it’s been reported that the Kansas City Current’s ownership group engaged in talks about the possibility of WNBA expansion to Kansas City.

One of the game’s brightest young stars, reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year and Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark, co-signed the idea Feb. 4 when she was in town for the WIN for KC Women’s Sports Awards at the T-Mobile Center.

“I’ve said Kansas City would be a great spot for a team,” Clark said. “I’ve never actually played in this arena, but it’s a great spot, so I would love to play here. I think it would be a cool place to have games. So, I think Kansas City would be a good city for it.”

The Current opened the first professional sports stadium built specifically for a women’s team last year and CPKC Stadium hosted the 2024 NWSL Championship Game in November, a major flex for Kansas City’s women’s sports credibility and support.

“Obviously, (it’s) a great sports town that supports women’s sports,” Clark said. “Obviously, with how the Current have done, it’s a great example for what could be in this city.”

Park Hill South junior Addison Bjorn, who received the Children’s Mercy Hospital Rising Star Award at last week’s banquet, is among the top prospects in the 2026 graduating class — and she lights up at the idea of playing for a hometown WNBA squad one day.

“I think that'd be great,” Bjorn said. “That would be incredible. As the WNBA is growing, I wouldn't be shocked at Kansas City if we do get a team, considering we do have a really good sports community.”

Bjorn is a two-time international gold medalist with the USA Basketball Junior National Team, winning titles at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in 2023 and at the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup last summer.

Bjorn said it’s no secret that her ambition is to play in the WNBA after college.

“Dream big — I kind of learned that throughout my career,” she said. “Everything is possible, so don't sell myself short.”

Bjorn plays for All Iowa Attack, the same club Clark used to play for, on the AAU circuit.

Perhaps one day the two will share an WNBA court — and maybe it will be in Kansas City.

“I don’t review the bids, but I think it would be a great town for a WNBA team and I think it would be cool," said Clark, who grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, but has family in the Kansas City area.

