Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany reportedly meet with WNBA over Kansas City franchise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week, Kansas City-area officials made their case as to why the region should be included in the expansion plans of the WNBA.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have reportedly met with WNBA officials about bringing a new WNBA team to Kansas City.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Mahomes' interest Wednesday afternoon.

The pair are already co-owners of the Kansas City Current — the city’s NWSL team. Patrick also has ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC, the city’s MLS club.

KSHB 41 News reporter Elyse Schoenig spoke to Kansas City Sports Commission CEO and president Kathy Nelson last week about efforts leaders are taking to land a WNBA team.

“Now it's our time to wave our hand and show our prideful flag of, 'We think we're the great city for this, for that next team,’” Nelson said.

During the interview, Nelson referenced the success of the KC Current ownership group, which in addition to Brittany and Patrick, includes co-owners Chris and Angie Long.

“It could certainly be the perfect ownership group for a future WNBA franchise,” Nelson said.

In an interview with KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan last week, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city knows how to support sports of all kinds.

“Kansas City needs to share how it is an exceptional market where there are real sponsors who have supported women’s sports,” Lucas said. “We have seen real money and interest and where we have consistent fan base and support.”

Lucas mentioned he’s been to several KC Current games this season at the purpose-built CPKC Stadium and has seen first-hand the excitement and energy.

“I think that’s something we can do a lot of throughout the year,” he said.

