'We're the city for this': Officials push for Kansas City to be considered for WNBA expansion team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most Kansas Citians probably have some fond memory of a concert or sporting event at the T-Mobile Center.

But what if it was home to a Kansas City WNBA team?

The WNBA is expanding, and Kansas City wants to be a part of it.

"Now it's our time to wave our hand and show our prideful flag of, 'We think we're the great city for this, for that next team,'" Kathy Nelson, the president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, said.

Dale Messing / KSHB

Nelson said at this point, the commission is looking to solidify an ownership group to purchase a WNBA team. They might not have to go far to find that ideal group.

"I certainly think what you see with the KC Current, I think that ownership group works so well, it could certainly be the perfect ownership group for a future WNBA franchise,” Nelson said.

She said they're also talking with the T-Mobile Center about what potentially hosting that team would look like.

By 2026, the league will have new teams in Golden State, Portland, and Toronto.

"The WNBA is booming," Thomas Turner, the general manager of the Ambassador Hotel in downtown Kansas City, said. "It will be just great for the whole city having that activity downtown, driving business of Power and Light, all the hotels."

KSHB 41 News staff Thomas Turner, the general manager of the Ambassador Hotel in downtown Kansas City

Turner said they’d welcome the chance to cash in on yet another Kansas City team.

Nelson said these plans could still be years away. But one thing is clear: showing up for women’s sports is the best way to get there.

"I do believe that showing up to support not only men's, but women's sports is really helping us move our city forward," she said.

