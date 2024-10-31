VIDEO | Patrick Mahomes says effort to bring WNBA to Kansas City 'a no-brainer'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes described efforts to bring a WNBA team to Kansas City as a “no-brainer” to reporters Thursday.

Mahomes took questions about his and his wife Brittany’s role in attempting to land a WNBA team during his regular weekly news conference with reporters.

“Obviously, we want to get basketball to Kansas City in general,” Mahomes said. “The WNBA and the success they had this last season and the last few seasons, it’s kind of a no-brainer to get a WNBA team to Kansas City.”

RELATED | 'We're the city for this': Officials push for Kansas City to be considered for WNBA expansion team

The Mahomes' are co-owners of the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League along with Chris and Angie Long. Mahomes spoke of the effort to bring the Current to Kansas City and hopes to use that as a foundation for a potential WNBA team.

Mahomes, who is also a co-owner of the Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC, said his business involvement with the clubs is “for life after football.”

Chiefs QB Patrick MAhomes says he wants to do as much as he can to help bring a WNBA team to Kansas City

“I love sports and I know how much this city loves sports,” Mahomes said. “Let’s bring as many sports in here and showcase how great Kansas City is not only as a city but the people as well.”

His involvement specifically in women’s sports is just as personal.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter Sterling, right, and son Bronze in his arms while wife Brittany, left, watches after warmups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

“I want to show (my daughter) she can follow her dreams and make an impact in this world in whatever that dream is,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes says Kansas City is a great place for the WNBA to continue its recent growth, but acknowledged that they’ll have to battle with other cities also vying for a WNBA expansion team.

The WNBA is expandingfrom its current 12-team league to 15 teams over the next few seasons. The Golden State Valkyries will join the league starting with the 2025 regular season. In 2026, the league is set to add teams from Portland, Oregon and Toronto.

The league appears poised to add a 16th team, which is where Kansas City could come into play. CBS Sports reported Wednesday that Philadelphia, Miami, Denver and Nashville are also in the running for the 16th team.

—