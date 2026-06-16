'1, 2, 3, Viva l'Algérie': Algeria fans unite with pride ahead of first Kansas City 2026 FIFA World Cup match

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Algeria soccer fans kept their pride Tuesday as they were outnumbered by Argentina fans at Union Station ahead of the first 2026 FIFA World Cup match in Kansas City.

“We’ll definitely come out on top," said Algeria fan Hashim.

Algeria fans unite with pride ahead of first Kansas City 2026 FIFA World Cup match

As of Tuesday afternoon, FIFA has Argentina ranked at No. 2 and Algeria at No. 27.

“Huge emotion watching my country in the World Cup against Argentina, who is the last world champion, with the best player in the world on the pitch," said Algerian Mahfoud Gamraoui.

John Batten/KSHB Mahfoud Gamraoui

At Union Station, Algerian soccer fans showed up from around the world: France, Chicago, Florida, Texas, Maryland and Atlanta. Their pride united them against the defending World Cup champions.

“Argentina is a great team. It’s a great team. They have the best players," said Algeria fan Mouloud. "Looking forward to beating the team and going to the next step, and hopefully we go to the finals."

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