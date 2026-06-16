Soccer fans are all over Kansas City ahead of Argentina vs Algeria match

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

From a Lionel Messi mural on the side of Señorita Margarita at 20th and Main streets in the Crossroads Arts District to fans gathering at the Power & Light District, Argentina fans brought their excitement to Kansas City Tuesday ahead of the team's first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Algeria.

Check out more of KSHB 41's FIFA World Cup coverage here.

—