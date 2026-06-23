100% Oranje | Dutch Oranje Bus arrives in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig normally covers Johnson County. She's also part of the KSHB 41 team covering the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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The Dutch Oranje Bus arrived in the Kansas City area Tuesday morning, ready to lead Netherlands fans to victory in Thursday’s FIFA World Cup 26 match against Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium.

The bus has been on quite a journey in the last several weeks.

In mid-May, the famous orange double-decker "landed" in Galveston, Texas, after a three-week boat ride across the Atlantic Ocean from Europe.

After a couple of weeks of making sure everything was good to go , the bus traveled north to Dallas ahead of the team's first group stage match against Japan.

After the game, the bus turned back south on Interstate 45 bound for Houston, where the Netherlands played Sweden on Saturday.

Late Monday, the bus found Interstate 35 and turned north, with a destination of Kansas City.

I caught up with the bus (and the group!) Tuesday morning as they were taking a break from the road at an area hotel.

Take a tour of the bus with me:

Courtesy Oranjefans The OranjeFans bus arrived Tuesday in the Kansas City area ahead of the Netherlands FIFA 2026 World Cup match at Kansas City Stadium.

Courtesy Oranjefans The OranjeFans bus arrived Tuesday in the Kansas City area ahead of the Netherlands FIFA 2026 World Cup match at Kansas City Stadium.

Courtesy Oranjefans The OranjeFans bus arrived Tuesday in the Kansas City area ahead of the Netherlands FIFA 2026 World Cup match at Kansas City Stadium.

On Thursday, the bus will take the lead role in the march down Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Video of the walks in Dallas and Houston went viral.

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