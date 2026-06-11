16 Kansas City, Missouri, bars receive 5 a.m. permit during FIFA World Cup 2026

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

—

World Cup fans looking to celebrate even later into the night will have more than a dozen bars to choose from in Kansas City, Missouri.

City officials announced Wednesday that they have approved permits for 16 bars to remain open until 5 a.m. during the World Cup .

In early May, city leaders grew wary of taking advantage of a temporary state law allowing establishments to expand operating hours during the tournament.

They eventually reached a compromise , allowing interested establishments in the city’s five entertainment districts — County Club Plaza, Westport, Downtown/Midtown, River Market and 18th and Vine — to submit a safety plan application for review by city and police officials. Establishments must have already had a current liquor license and be in good standing.

Interested establishments had to submit their application by June 8.

The extended hours took effect on Thursday, June 11, and run through Sunday, July 19.

Here’s a list of the establishments:



Missie B’s, 805 W. 39th St.

Beckett's, 1701 McGee St.

Quaff Bar & Grill, 1006-1010 Broadway Blvd.

The Blue Line, 529 Walnut St.

Tin Roof, 424 Westport Road

The Levee, 16-20 W. 43rd St.

Up-Down KC, 101 Southwest Blvd.

El Pueblito, 810 Southwest Blvd.

Thirsty Bull Saloon, 8132 NW Prairie View Road

Howl at the Moon, 1334 Grand Blvd.

Frost KC, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave.

Gambal’s Social Club and Firefly Lounge, 4116 Pennsylvania Ave.

Laila, 1717 W. 9th St.

O’Dowd’s Gastro Pub, 4742 Pennsylvania Ave.

Jewel Event Space, 410 Admiral Blvd.

Buzzard Beach, 4110 Pennsylvania Ave.



—