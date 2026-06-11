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Kansas City's historic 18th & Vine Jazz District launched its World Cup activation program Thursday, welcoming visitors with a live band and a big-screen viewing of the first match.

James McGee, chairman of the 18th and Vine Activation, said the goal of the program goes beyond the tournament itself.

Lauren Leslie James Mcgee, Chairman of the 18th & Vine Activation

"So, our main point is to make sure that we're having an event that is drawing people down here, not just to experience some things that are happening during the World Cup, but the actual stakeholders and businesses that we have here on a regular basis," McGee said.

Tourists visited restaurants and museums along the strip, and enjoyed live music before watching the first match on the big screen.

18th & Vine District kicks off World Cup activation with live music and history

McGee extended an open invitation to everyone in the city and beyond.

"We invite everyone who's here in Kansas City — even if you're not from Kansas City — come on down and enjoy the history that's here," McGee said.

Lauren Leslie Duck Warner, Musician

Musician Duck Warner performed at the event, setting the tone for the neighborhood's signature sound.

“A lot of history — I’ve been coming here for close to 72 years," Warner said. "My grandfather used to live across the street and I played all the clubs."

Lauren Leslie Ronnie Medlock, resident

Ronnie Medlock, who's known as the "mayor of 18th and Vine," said the district is ready for its moment on the world's stage.

"I'm telling you, don't miss it. Come on down, check us out, walk down the street, get a little taste of history," Medlock said. "We want to welcome all of them from all over the world — come on down to 18th Street and check out all this history. We're waiting on you, you're welcome, we love you."

Every match day is full of events, welcoming World Cup visitors to experience what makes 18th and Vine unique.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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