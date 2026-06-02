3 friends complete nearly 11,000-mile bike journey from Argentina to Kansas City

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Three friends completed an almost 11,000-mile bike journey from Argentina to Kansas City, arriving after nine and a half months on the road.

Miguel Silio, Yamundu Martínez, and Vicente Conculini pedaled through 17 countries, carrying everything they needed to survive — from winter gear to summer gear — to make it to KC for the World Cup.

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Silio struggled to find the words to describe the moment.

"The journey is hard. You go through cold, heat, and rain. And to find this reward at the end, honestly, it makes it all worthwhile — every single moment," he said in an interview in his native Spanish.

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For their final miles, the trio was joined by dozens of Kansas Citians.

Steven Seck, who lives in the Kansas City area, said he wanted to be part of the moment.

"We wanted to be a small part of something much, much bigger than all of us," Seck said.

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Seck said he learned about the journey through our social media post.

Carlos Hernandez, also from the KC area, found out through our stories on the trio.

"I learned about it from you — Channel 41," Hernandez said.

Javier Terrada, another KC-area resident who came out to welcome the cyclists on his truck with loud Argentine music, called it a monumental undertaking.

"It's all for soccer," he said.

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In the final miles, the riders reflected on everything they had been through.

"It's a dream," Martínez said.

Conculini said he had not even had time to think — and that it will be a while before he can fully process what happened.

"There are no words to describe it," he said.

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Their finish line was the hotel where the Argentine national team is staying in Kansas City. Silio called the moment very special.

The three cyclists plan to stay in Kansas City until after the Argentine national team plays in the city on June 16, though they do not have tickets to the match.

For the next two nights, they are staying at a local hotel, and they have not yet decided where they are headed next.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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