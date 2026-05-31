Argentina national team arrives at Kansas City International Airport ahead of World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Argentina's national soccer team arrived in Kansas City Sunday morning ahead of the team's World Cup title defense.

The team landed at Kansas City International Airport at around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, according to FlightAware.

A few hours before the three-time World Cup champions touched down in KC, their X account posted a picture of a player inside the plane and another of the plane from the outside, with Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10.

Next stop: Kansas City! ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/R5U37JC0Zt — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) May 31, 2026

KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva spotted signs going up at Origin Hotel, near CPKC Stadium, over the weekend. Workers putting up the signs said they work with the Argentina national team and that part of the team's staff has been in Kansas City for over a month.

Fans were gathered outside the hotel Sunday morning, waiting for the Argentina national team to arrive.

KSHB 41

The team will have its base camp training site at the Sporting KC Training Centre throughout the tournament.

The three-time World Cup champions' first match of the competition is against Algeria on June 16 at "Kansas City Stadium" — more commonly known to sports fans as Arrowhead.

Ahead of the game, Argentine fans are organizing a banderazo, a gathering to show support for the team. The event is set for 6 p.m. on June 15 at Mill Creek Park.

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