It’s official: Argentina names Kansas City as base camp for FIFA World Cup 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defending FIFA World Cup champion Argentina announced it has selected Kansas City as its base camp for the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentinian squad is set to play their first match of the 2026 World Cup at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) against Algeria on June 16.

Argentina Men’s National Team officials said Wednesday they scouted several locations for their base camp before deciding that Kansas City was right for them.

Fox Sports reports the team has selected Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas, for their base camp.

The Kansas City area could be the base camp home to as many as four countries. In addition to the Compass Minerals National Performance Center, countries have also reviewed base camp options at the Kansas City Current's training campus in Riverside, Missouri, Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence and Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri.

Earlier this week, reporting from England indicated the English Men's National Team had selected Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri, for its training camp, with the team hotel at the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village.

