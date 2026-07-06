6,000 pack Power & Light for Mexico-England match on Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The watch party at KC Live reached its 6,000-person capacity on Sunday night, with Mexico supporters dominating the crowd as their team faced England in a high-stakes Round of 16 World Cup match.

England won 3-2, ending Mexico's run in the tournament.

The atmosphere inside Power and Light left little doubt about where the crowd's loyalties stood.

Will Shaw/KSHB 6,000 pile into KC Live! for Mexico-England in a Sunday night World Cup match up, Mexico fell to England 3-2.

"This is really like being in Mexico right now," Silvano Vargas said.

For many in attendance, the stakes went beyond a single match. Mexico's last appearance in a World Cup quarterfinal was in 1986 — a 40-year drought that fans hoped Sunday night would end.

Will Shaw/KSHB Silvano Vargas

Younger fans understood the weight of the moment.

"It's the first time in a long time since Mexico has been this far," Eitan Reyes said. "So we can prove everybody wrong, that we're not just a small country but we're bigger than who we are."

Will Shaw/KSHB Philip Peson

England fans were a rare sight in the crowd. One supporter, Philip Peson, acknowledged the energy surrounding him.

"Those guys are supportive. You feel passion from them. Tough game," Peson said.

England's base camp is located in Kansas City, and even Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas felt the pull of the crowd. Lucas drew cheers when he declared, "Viva... Viva Kansas City!" to kick off the watch party.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Mexico-England World Cup 2026 at KC Live!

For many fans, the significance of the night extended beyond the scoreline. Representation and the merging of cultures were themes that resonated throughout the watch party.

"Oh they need it, they are representing the entire world of Hispanics," Gilbert Flores another Mexico fan told KSHB 41.

"I love how people show out with what this culture is," Reyes said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Eitan Reyes

The match featured plenty of drama on both sides, including a penalty kick goal from England's Harry Kane, along with multiple opportunities for Mexico to answer before the final whistle.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

