A new hub for women’s sports and major matches set to open this fall

As Kansas City gears up for the FIFA World Cup, a new kind of sports bar in the City of Fountains is getting ready to greet fans from all over the world.

The owners of The Dub, Monica Brady and Rachel Glenn say the city’s first bar for women’s sports will open in early September.

Daniela Leon | KSHB Monica Brady - The Dub

"It's really starting to look like what we were envisioning and so it's just so exciting because we can actually start to see people in here and and see it become a real space," said Brady.

Brady says the concept has been in the works for over a year and once their doors are open, women sports and other major sporting events will be highlighted and streamed inside The Dub.

"It is incredibly important to highlight women and men on the same playing field, we believe that women should be held to the same standards as men as far as sports go, and we should be showing them on all TVs at all times," explained Brady, "that's why we also want to highlight the men's game when it comes here to to Kansas City because soccer is a global game, and there's a love for soccer in Kansas City that's unlike anything else."

With FIFA Fan Fest just a few miles away from The Dub's future downtown location near 9th and Baltimore Ave., Brady and her partner Glenn anticipate passionate soccer fans to come out to their bar and learn more about the push behind a women sports bar.

"I think having a global audience and having the World Cup here in Kansas City, really puts a highlight on what we're doing as a town for sports, but it also is going to help showcase the fact that women's sports bars are such a movement. I'm really excited for the world to see that, you know, Kansas City has a women's sports movement and our bar is part of that", added Brady.

To celebrate their opening, Brady and Glenn launched their Dub Club membership, which allows only 100 people to get a membership offering lifetime perks, discounts and invites to their upcoming grand opening.

Over the weekend, Mexico and Team USA fans made their way to Power and Light District ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final. Ultimately, Mexico came home with the trophy, while giving the world and Kansas City a glimpse of what's in store.

Daniela Leon | KSHB Nancy Rivera - Team Mexico Fan

"It's pretty awesome that Kansas City was the first one to build a woman's soccer stadium, so I'm excited for anything that comes our way," said Nancy Rivera, a Team Mexico fan who went to Power and Light to celebrate her team's victory.