KANSAS CITY, Mo — Argentina and Switzerland fans in Kansas City are gearing up for Saturday's FIFA World Cup quarterfinal, with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Argentina and Switzerland fans in Kansas City share excitement ahead quarterfinals match

Kansas City has become a home away from home for Argentina fans during this World Cup — and now, with the quarterfinals here, the sky blue and white is flying across the city once again.

Federico Carmona

Federico Carmona, an Argentine who has called Kansas City home for the last 25 years, has been soaking up every minute of the tournament. From cheering outside the team's hotel to grabbing a photo with Argentina head coach Scaloni, Carmona said even losing his voice alongside complete strangers felt like celebrating with family.

"Omg, excited! So excited! This has been once again. This has been a dream. This has been a dream for for Argentina. This has been a dream for Kansas City," Carmona said.

Jack McCormick

He described the sacrifices fans have made to be here for the moment.

"People that are coming to Kansas City who have sold their cars, and have been saving for four years to be here—just to enjoy these two months of the World Cup." Carmona said.

Al Miller

The passion has been palpable for Carmona.

"It feels like home, sir. It feels like home. It's so exciting. It's so excited! You you can see the passion. You can see that that you know you can you can actually you know Kansas City you know with with the light blue and white you know the the tears is because it's so much emotion for me to see other people from Argentina and just hugging you," Carmona said.

On the other side of the bracket, Kansas City's Swiss community is savoring a run it hasn't seen in years.

Jack McCormick

Aba Lippuner, a member of the Kansas City Swiss Society — a group of Swiss natives living in Kansas City — said the moment is historic for the community.

"Switzerland is coming to Kansas City, and I'll be absolutely rooting for them. I'm just so excited that they were able to make it this far because they haven't been this far in many years, and so that's just something very exciting for just the entire community," Lippuner said.

Lippuner said the fanbase, while typically reserved, is fully invested.

Kansas City Swiss Society

"The fan base also you know they very reserved crowd, but I'm telling you they have you know also the excitement and the passion as well for the team to go to semifinals," Lippuner said.

Both communities had a clear message heading into Saturday's match.

"Alej la Suisse, Hopschwitz," [Go Switzerland!] Lippuner said.

"It doesn't matter if we are down and there is only two, three, five, six, minutes. Even if it's five seconds, Argentina will fight until the last second," Carmona said.

Argentina fans are set to gather Friday night for a Banderazo at Mill Creek Park and Cafe Corazon. The Swiss Society is also hosting a watch party Saturday for the game. It'll start at 4:00 p.m. at KC Bier Co. in Kansas City.

_