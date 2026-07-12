Argentina, England set for semifinal match as Kansas City dismantles World Cup infrastructure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FIFA World Cup 2026 crews began dismantling tournament infrastructure in Kansas City Saturday night after the final Fan Fest closed and were back at it Sunday.

Jason Gould/KSHB FIFA Fan Fest Clean Up Kansas City

Kansas City Stadium is also in the process of reverting to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason contest Aug. 15.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt addressed the timeline for the transition at a press conference on Friday.

"Well, hopefully something less than a month," Hunt said. "That's the target to get it back."

Chris Morrison/KSHB Clark Hunt

While the local run of matches has wrapped up, two teams with base camps in the Kansas City area are still alive in the tournament. Argentina and England will face off in a semifinal match Wednesday, July 15, in Atlanta.

The charcoal at the asado continued to burn for Argentina fans at Los Hornos in Kansas City on Sunday. As visitors who made the trip said they were impressed with their experience in the city.

Will Shaw/KSHB Argentina fans celebrating as local World Cup festivities end.

"I love this stadium," Hernan Reyes, visiting from Miami, said. "I love it, everybody walking around, it’s a good city, everyone saying hi, welcoming us, I love it."

Gainpierre Luc, visiting from Argentina, said Kansas City stood out among the host cities.

Will Shaw/KSHB Gainpierre Luc

"Everything was cleaner, I believe, and the vibe. The vibe in Kansas City was almost more familiar than the other cities we went to," Luc said.

Los Hornos experienced a business boost on match days, but for owner Isolina De La Vega, putting Kansas City on the map means the most.

"Everyone knows about Miami, New York, Chicago and all that. Nobody knows about Kansas City. I'm super happy because more people from Argentina and all parts of the world know of Kansas City," De La Vega said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Isolina De La Vega

Clark Hunt echoed that sentiment on Friday, heading into the final World Cup match in Kansas City.

"I think the thing Kansas Citians can take away from this World Cup is that this is no longer flyover country. Kansas City is on the map both nationally and internationally," Hunt said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Hernan Reyes

Reyes had a parting message reflecting on the city's Midwest hospitality and his view on the success of the local events.

"Congratulations," Reyes added.

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