Argentina fans in Kansas City celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule announcement

Kansas City will host Argentina during the 2026 World Cup, bringing excitement to the local Argentinian community and soccer fans throughout the metro.

I visited Buenos Aires, an Argentinian restaurant in downtown Shawnee, to speak with owner Claudia Luna West about the exciting news.

West was born in Argentina and couldn't contain her enthusiasm.

"I am so happy that Argentina made it to Kansas," West exclaimed.

Over tea and pastries, West explained why this announcement means so much to her community.

"So, we have all the passion of the soccer, all the passion of the food, all the passion of friendship and family," West said. "Very much like Kansas. Kansas City has the Chiefs, who are also champions."

Throughout her restaurant, Argentinian memorabilia fills the walls, with the country's soccer champions displayed prominently.

"Messi on our wall, Messi is everywhere, also, Maradona, we love Maradona," West said.

Customers stopping by the restaurant share the excitement for Kansas City's World Cup hosting duties. Nana, a Ghana fan, said he's thrilled about the opportunity.

"I'm super excited for Kansas City being one of the host cities for the World Cup 2026," Nana said. "I am rooting for Ghana to do better."

Despite his loyalty to Ghana, he acknowledged Argentina's strength as a team.

"I think Argentina is going to bring their A game," Nana said. "For now, we don't know if Messi is going to be a part of the team, but regardless, they still have a solid team."

For West, hosting Argentina represents a unique opportunity to bridge her two homes.

"Bringing the best of Argentina to Kansas, and bringing the best of Kansas to Argentina," West said.

West plans to attend the matches and has an ambitious goal for her restaurant.

"Of course, I'll be there definitely. And I am working hard on getting the selection of Argentina to come eat at the Buenos Aires restaurant. That is my dream," West said.

