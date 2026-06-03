Argentina holds World Cup practice in front of media Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas

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Defending FIFA World Cup champion Argentina took the pitch Wednesday night in a practice session in front of the cameras in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Argentinian club arrived at their FIFA World Cup 2026 base camp in Kansas City on Sunday, May 31.

The team is training at the Sporting KC Training Center. After two days of closed practice, the team opened up the first 15 minutes of Wednesday’s practice to an international group of journalists staked out on the sidelines.

Argentina is set for a pair of international friendlies as a tune-up for this summer’s World Cup — the first set against Honduras on Saturday, June 6, and a second against Iceland on Tuesday, June 9. Both matches are in College Station, Texas.

Their first match in World Cup play is set for 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium.

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