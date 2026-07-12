KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Argentina defeated Switzerland Saturday night in the sixth and final FIFA World Cup match to be held at Kansas City Stadium, closing out weeks of international soccer and culture in the city.

FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City also held its last day at the World War I Museum and Memorial.

Argentina wins final Kansas City World Cup match as fans celebrate the city's global welcome

Throughout the tournament, fans from countries such as Algeria, the Netherlands, England and Argentina transformed Kansas City. Residents watched their city come alive with international culture, while visiting fans expressed gratitude for the warm welcome they received.

Steven Sarmiento, an Argentina fan from Kansas City, drew a comparison between Argentina's star player and the city's own football legend.

"He's doing this at Arrowhead just like Mahomes. Hopefully, he can go all the way and he could be the goat just like Mahomes, Kansas City style," Sarmiento said.

Rasmus Viitala, an Argentina fan who traveled from Finland, reflected on what the experience meant to him.

"I will never forget this game, so I'm just happy to be here," Viitala said.

Argentina fan Nico Saco kept his message simple.

"So... Thanks, Kansas!" Saco said.

Although the matches at Kansas City Stadium are over, both England and Argentina will remain in the Kansas City area at their home bases as they prepare for the semifinals.

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