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Austrian fans spent Saturday at Grünauer in Kansas City's Crossroads District, celebrating what they called a once-in-a-lifetime moment ahead of a historic World Cup match — Austria's first appearance in the tournament in over 20 years.

The sights, smells and sounds of Austria filled the restaurant as fans dressed in red and white packed inside and onto the patio, ready to see history made.

Austrian fans take in experience of World Cup in Kansas City

Joseph, an Austrian fan, said Grünauer gave him exactly what he needed before the big match.

"A little touch of Austria in the middle of Kansas City. We have our beer and our Schnitzel, so we feel at home," Joseph said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Joseph, an Austrian fan.

Another fan agreed, praising the restaurant's authenticity.

"It's really, really fantastic because it's authentic Austrian food. I really like it," Oliver said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Oliver, an Austrian fan.

Over the past few days, the restaurant has been packed with Austrian fans wanting a taste of home. Some fans celebrated in traditional Austrian attire.

"It's like a traditional Austrian farmer's outfit. It's leather last(s) forever, but it's also in Austria we wear it to formal things like weddings and parties and stuff,” Oliver explained.

In the midst of embracing their own traditions, the fans still made room for some Kansas City flavor.

"The place here is great Austrian food. But may I say it, even though I'm an Austrian, the Kansas City barbecue one of the best and I really appreciate that I have to say. Never tasted such good barbecue, so you guys are the champions of that,” a fan said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Austrian fans at Grünauer in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joseph said the excitement extended well beyond the restaurant and into what he expects will be a deafening stadium atmosphere.

"Looking forward to the stadium. We know that it's one of the loudest in the NFL, and we will also make it the loudest it can be," Joseph said.

One fan brought his daughter along to share the moment.

"We're excited to be a part of this," he said.

Oliver, who has lived in the United States for 30 years, said his heart never left Austria.

"30 years in the US, but my heart is still in Austria. So, I hope to win tonight," Oliver shared.

The fans said they are ready to see history made and that you cannot count the underdogs out.

After spending the day at Grünauer, they told KSHB 41 reporter La'Nita Brooks it was nice to find a home away from home — and they cannot wait to experience the match at Kansas City Stadium.

The Group J stage match between Austria and Algeria starts at 9 p.m. Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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