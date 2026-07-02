Bobby Witt Jr. talked Wednesday about Team USA baseball as fans gathered to watch Team USA men's soccer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Thousands of fans packed Sporting Park and its promenade Wednesday night in Kansas City, Kansas, wearing their red, white and blue, to watch the United States compete in the World Cup.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. knows what it feels like to represent the United States in international competition.

Witt Jr. played on the United States team in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year.

He played in six games and got on base in each one. He had back-to-back two-hit games, including two doubles against Mexico and two singles against Italy.

Jake Weller/KSHB Bobby Witt Jr.

For Witt Jr., pulling on a USA uniform carries a weight that goes beyond the game itself — and it runs in his family. His father played on the 1984 USA baseball Olympic team.

"My dad played on the '84 Olympic team, to represent then and now, it's something that has always been on my mind," Witt said. "Any opportunity I have, any ask I get to represent USA, it's 100% yes all the time."

Witt said he also had a personal connection to the U.S. men's soccer team as he visited the squad before the tournament began.

David J. Phillip/AP United States shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) dives for a hit by Canada outfielder Tyler O'Neill (9) during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

"We had a chance before the season started to practice and meet some of the guys," he said. "They gave us a jersey, so it was really cool to kind of be around the team, get to know some of the guys and get to meet the coach and everything. Being able to kind of support them in that way, but also trying whenever we're not playing to be able to watch their games."

Witt said representing the country — in any sport — means setting personal ambition aside.

"Anytime you put on a uniform, you represent something bigger, and whenever you're representing the United States, it means more — you represent the country — which I think is the best country and it's special to do that and get the kind of opportunity," Witt said.

Ashley Landis/AP United States shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. stands in the dugout before a World Baseball Classic game against Britain, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"I always say pressure is a privilege, but then just being able to put the egos at the door, check that out, and just know you're representing what's on your chest — it means more," Witt said.

The watch party at Sporting Park came during the week of the nation's 250th birthday, a detail Witt said made the moment feel even more significant.

"I think it's just special for our country and just to see sports bring everyone together," Witt said. "It's just an honor I got to represent the USA and then just seeing the World Cup and USA doing what they're doing on their stage today is pretty cool."

At Sporting Park, fans said Kansas City's role as a host city added to the energy.

"Being a host city is huge for us, and having all the events that we're having around here, it's just fun to come together," Tom Low, a USA soccer fan, said. "It's huge pride, cause America has struggled through the World Cup through the years and not made it very far. This year they looked so dominant and so great. It's so much fun to join the rest of these people to enjoy the game."

Low, who attended the watch party wearing a Team USA Bobby Witt Jr. jersey, said the moment carries meaning beyond the sport.

"For what we've gone through lately as America, this would be such an energizing moment," Low said.

Fellow Team USA soccer fan Tyler Main said soccer's ability to bring people together is what makes the World Cup unlike anything else.

"I think the greatest thing about soccer is the community aspect, and just seeing everyone come together regardless of what's going on in the world," Main said. "I think it's just something everyone can rally behind, you know, regardless of what your background is as a person. There is such a common cause here."

Fans said they are not looking too far ahead in the tournament and just taking it one match at a time.

Despite the United States falling short in the World Baseball Classic, Witt said the honor of wearing the uniform stays with him.

The United States Men's National team beat Bosnia Herzegovina 2-0 Wednesday night.

The team plays its next match Monday in the World Cup's Round of 16.

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