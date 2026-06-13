KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brazil fans in Kansas City didn’t let the threat of severe weather get in the way of taking in their country’s opening match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans initially gathered at FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City at the National World War I Museum and Memorial to watch Brazil face off against Morocco from New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Brazil fans turn out at FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City

Around 4 p.m., KC2026, the group in charge of the fan fest, decided to close the festival at 5 p.m. because of the threat of severe weather Saturday night.

Weather prompts KC2026 officials to close FIFA Fan Fest early

Undeterred, many fans relocated several blocks north to the Kansas City Power and Light District’s KC Live.

KSHB 41 News reporter La'Nita Brooks followed the fans to Power and Light.

She offered this update in the video player below.

Brazil fans pack FIFA Fan Fest, later KC Live for World Cup watch parties

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