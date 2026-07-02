Colombian, Ghanaian fans host support rallies ahead of Round of 32 match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colombia and Ghana kick off the final Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Kansas City.

Before fans flock to Kansas City Stadium, they are hosting support rallies.

Ghanaians will gather from 5–8 p.m. Thursday at Washington Square Park in downtown KCMO for a rally/jama. The team is staying nearby at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center.

Many showed up Wednesday night to celebrate the arrival of the Black Stars.

Ghana supporters show love for team's arrival in Kansas City

Colombian fans plan to rally starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mill Creek Park, though many started showing up earlier.

Colombia supporters arrive at Mill Creek Park ahead of rally

Their team is staying on the Country Club Plaza.

Attendees are asked to show up in yellow.

Colombia men's national team arrives in Kansas City

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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