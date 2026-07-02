Kansas City's Ghanaian community gathers to welcome team ahead of World Cup match

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Kansas City's Ghanaian community wasted no time gathering outside the Black Stars' hotel to welcome Ghana's national soccer team to the city.

Ghana supporters show love for team's arrival in Kansas City

The crowd quickly turned into a celebration, with fans waving flags and singing traditional songs as they prepared to paint the city red, gold and green.

Thomas Afful, chief of the Ghanaian community association, said the moment the team's Kansas City match was announced, the community sprang into action.

"We're ecstatic," Afful said. "I mean, the moment that call happened and the whistle blew, we all looked at each other and were like, welp, looks like the Black Stars are coming to Kansas City."

Andrae Hannon Thomas Afful, chief of the Ghanaian community association

Afful said the Ghanaian community in Kansas City may be small, but they are mighty.

"We're not too big, but we're loud," Afful said. "So, we're ready to come out and show our presence right here in the heart of the nation, and show the Black Stars and the Ghanaian people back home that some of their people are here in Kansas City."

Pride runs deep when it comes to Ghana's national team, Afful said.

"I'm very proud. I mean, the Ghanaian football team has always been amazing," Afful said. "We've reached so far in past FIFA matches, and this time we expect the same. And we got a pretty good team, so all the teams out there need to be ready."

Andrae Hannon Dr. Cobina Lartson, board chair for the Ghanaians of KCMO and KCK

Dr. Cobina Lartson, board chair for the Ghanaians of KCMO and KCK, said having the Black Stars in town will be a special moment for the community.

"We have watched the Black Stars from afar," Lartson said. "It will be awesome to see them up close in person, especially when they walk in here (team hotel). And also when they play on Friday."

For the community, the gathering was about more than soccer.

Lartson echoed that passion with a chant Ghanaians sing when they celebrate.

"Ghana. Be happy that you are a Ghanaian, be proud that you are a Ghanaian," Lartson sang.

Ghana takes on Colombia in the final Round of 32 match, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Friday from Kansas City Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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