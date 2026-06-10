KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Downtown Blue Springs is hosting a free FIFA World Cup watch party this Friday, June 12.

Downtown Blue Springs hosting FIFA World Cup watch party Friday night

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and/or blankets.

The watch party starts at 5 p.m., ahead of Team USA's match against Team Paraguay at 8 p.m.

Vendors will be in the parking lot of 107 SW 10th Street in Blue Springs, Mo. with food trucks, live music, face painting, on-demand t-shirt printing and other activities.

The City of Blue Springs is funding the event, which is organized by the local nonprofit Downtown Blue Springs.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Teresa Keene, Director of Downtown Blue Springs

"I think anytime we have the opportunity to engage our citizens in something that's just fun and community driven," a director Teresa Hogan Keene said. "This event has no fundraising initiative. It's, there's no other purpose other than getting people together downtown to have a good time."

Hogan Keene said this is welcome to Kansas City's visitors, but moreso targeted at residents who don't want to drive to the FIFA Fan Fest at the World War I Museum and Memorial — or spend money for a ticket to a game.

"People just want to hang out and be part of it, and have kind of a cool memory to share when it was here in Kansas City," said Hogan Keene.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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