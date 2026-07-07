Duo dons colonial gear to cheer on Team USA at every FIFA 26 World Cup watch party in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At any sporting event, it's easy to find someone wearing the home team's jersey, but during Kansas City's World Cup watch parties in the Power and Light District, there's a recognizable duo rallying fans behind Team USA.

Kameron Cox and Garrett Mason traded in modern clothes for something colonial, becoming a fixture at KC Live! watch parties as the United States advanced through the tournament.

The U.S. team's World Cup run ended with a 4-1 loss Belgium Monday night in Seattle.

Al Miller/KSHB Kameron Cox and Garrett Mason

"We thought it'd just be hilarious to everybody if we just dressed up like George Washington," Cox said.

The only thing standing in their way at time was a $50 budget for an outfit.

"Garret sent me an Amazon link and I was like, 'You know what, I can spend 45 bucks to do this for the entire World Cup,"' Cox explained.

Al Miller/KSHB Kameron Cox

Mason said the reaction among fans at the World Cup parties has been better than either of them expected.

"It's really such a simple outfit, but it's funny, everyone just seems to enjoy it," Mason said. "It just gets a laugh, a high five, it's really all we're looking for."

Cox said the idea has only grown as the tournament has progressed. That includes drawing attention and even a free drink here and there.

Al Miller/KSHB Team USA Founding Fathers KC World Cup

"I think it's gotten more and more popular as the World Cup goes on," Cox said.

The look even caught the eye of Jason Kelce, who shouted out Cox on the New Heights podcast.

Cox was interviewed by CBS Sports and offered advice to Team USA.

"It was pretty surreal to say the least," Cox said.

The two shared they've been surprised at how much attention they've received throughout the tournament.

Al Miller/KSHB KC Live! USA-Belgium World Cup Watch party

"Definitely didn't think it was gonna be like this," Mason said.

For the two superfans, the outfits are more than a conversation starter — they've become a superstition.

"Once we wore it and kept winning, you kind of have to stick to the same shtick," Mason said. "It's 100% superstition."

Cox said that heat stroke or win, "I am going to keep this on, but as soon as the game is over, the wig is coming off immediately and the jacket is coming off immediately."

Al Miller/KSHB Passionate Team USA fans have different ways of showing their team pride, one local duo has taken on an approach of dressing as the founding fathers to support that USMNT.

While the costumes started as gags, they it's held greater significance to Team USA's underdog mentality.

Al Miller/KSHB Garrett Mason

"The 2014 World Cup was in the round of 16 against Belgium," Mason said. "It's pretty fitting it comes back here, this game changes everything if we win."

The United States run in the FIFA World Cup 26 is over after their 4-1 defeat Monday night to Belgium.

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